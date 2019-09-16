New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. New Mountain Finance reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 36.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, COO John Kline bought 7,500 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 9,350 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $297,792. Company insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

NMFC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.69. 28,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.54. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $14.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.55%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

