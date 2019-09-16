New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $120.00 price target on shares of New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of New Relic to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Get New Relic alerts:

NYSE NEWR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.92. 219,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,375. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.26 and a beta of 0.96. New Relic has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $109.51.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $1,531,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $1,454,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,054 shares of company stock worth $9,166,488 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in New Relic by 7,220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,834,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,880,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,970,000 after acquiring an additional 87,904 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in New Relic by 24.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,516,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,177,000 after acquiring an additional 300,484 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in New Relic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,495,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,580,000 after acquiring an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in New Relic by 23.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,987,000 after acquiring an additional 241,662 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.