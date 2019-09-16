Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 680 ($8.89) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NFC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Next Fifteen Communications Group stock opened at GBX 566 ($7.40) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $482.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 585.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 580.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 52-week low of GBX 453 ($5.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 668 ($8.73).

About Next Fifteen Communications Group

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

