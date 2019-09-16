Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC decreased its position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Nice accounts for approximately 6.8% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $94,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NICE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nice by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Nice by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Nice by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 2,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Nice by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Nice by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Nice from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Nice in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on Nice and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.92.

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.11. 5,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,399. Nice Ltd has a twelve month low of $100.54 and a twelve month high of $155.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.54.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Nice had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $381.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

