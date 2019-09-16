Nimiq (NIM) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $150,143.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,267.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.73 or 0.01926559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.91 or 0.02990351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00707472 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.00728463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010501 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00060212 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00474023 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009023 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 5,529,478,468 coins and its circulating supply is 4,538,978,468 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

