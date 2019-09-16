Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 21,236,047 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 270% from the previous session’s volume of 5,741,823 shares.The stock last traded at $25.23 and had previously closed at $25.04.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBL. ValuEngine upgraded Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Noble Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Noble Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.21.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 19.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 23,257 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,428 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 277,925 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

