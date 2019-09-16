NoLimitCoin Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $503,123.00 and $17,600.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00014899 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000239 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 604,749,193 coins and its circulating supply is 404,749,193 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

