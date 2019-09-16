Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Soroban Capital Partners LP

Soroban Capital Partners LP lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 31.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,242,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 573,297 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises about 3.7% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Soroban Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $247,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,864,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,404,230,000 after purchasing an additional 430,110 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 27.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,875,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,845,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,713 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 27.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,333,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $502,245,000 after purchasing an additional 221,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 16.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,275,249 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,331,000 after purchasing an additional 184,698 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $182.69. The stock had a trading volume of 86,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.57 and its 200-day moving average is $190.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $138.65 and a 52-week high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.54%.

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 525 shares in the company, valued at $100,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cascend Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.39.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.