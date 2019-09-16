Northern Vertex Mining (CVE:NEE) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.35

Northern Vertex Mining Corp (CVE:NEE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 233800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $83.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00.

About Northern Vertex Mining (CVE:NEE)

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the Moss mine gold-silver deposit covering a total area of 4,030.8 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Capital Inc and changed its name to Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Vertex Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Vertex Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.