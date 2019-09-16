Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NWBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

NWBI stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $18.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.86 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 21.50%. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

