NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Trading Up 1.9%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.53, approximately 5,494 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,195,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) by 1,283.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.96% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.