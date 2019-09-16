Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,065,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,424,000 after purchasing an additional 277,227 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,191,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,610,000 after purchasing an additional 262,083 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,686,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,332,000 after purchasing an additional 207,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,911,000 after purchasing an additional 170,231 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,835,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

In related news, EVP Stefan Ortmanns sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $26,092.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Weideman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,884 shares of company stock worth $1,070,509. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,240. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. Nuance Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.93 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

