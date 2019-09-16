Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.20. Nucor posted earnings per share of $2.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.84%. Nucor’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.15. 125,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. Nucor has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $66.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

In other news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 19,193 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,081,909.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 475,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,827,666.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ladd R. Hall sold 28,998 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,649,986.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,658,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,601. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

