NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Invests $600,000 in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on COLD. TheStreet raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Shares of COLD stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.14. 57,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,999. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $37.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $438.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

In other news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.96 per share, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.