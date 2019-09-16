Nyerium (NYEX) One Day Volume Tops $8.00

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 33.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. Nyerium has a total market cap of $15,569.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. In the last week, Nyerium has traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nyerium Coin Profile

Nyerium’s total supply is 30,165,959 coins and its circulating supply is 25,281,332 coins. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev.

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

