O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.81. 69,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,317. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.40.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $100,353.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $3,053,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 396,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,094,438.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,190 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,990 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $59.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.61.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

