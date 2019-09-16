O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 629 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 424,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,033,000 after buying an additional 42,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,781,538,000 after buying an additional 2,947,074 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 238,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,410,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $669,029.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,331,715.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,717.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.65.

Shares of YUM traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.65. 67,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.80. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

