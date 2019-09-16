O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,077,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,051,000 after acquiring an additional 858,560 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 228,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 81,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,093,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,903. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

