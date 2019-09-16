O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $325,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.46. 219,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,372. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $105.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RS. Longbow Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $104.00 price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $108.00 price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

