O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,088 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FirstEnergy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE:FE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.58. 83,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.21. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.83.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.69%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.