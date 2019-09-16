O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 323 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Shares of PNW stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,043. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $77.19 and a 1-year high of $99.81. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.63.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.15). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $869.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.738 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

