Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $316.20 Million

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2019

Analysts predict that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) will announce sales of $316.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $311.00 million and the highest is $321.40 million. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit posted sales of $320.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $313.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:OAK traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.98. 884,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,382. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $266,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,630,899 shares of company stock worth $7,717,823 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OAK. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

Earnings History and Estimates for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK)

