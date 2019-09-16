Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading 5.5% Higher

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.58, 1,561,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 1,166,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,594,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,300,000 after purchasing an additional 38,087 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,800,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 647,261 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.