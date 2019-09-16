ODEM (ODE) Price Up 9.5% This Week

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. ODEM has a market cap of $26.77 million and $422,463.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. Over the last week, ODEM has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00198117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.83 or 0.01184033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00088269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015376 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00020062 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,043,504 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

