Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Shares Sold by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 1.34% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $15,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 1,187.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 198.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 106.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 109.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $455,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODT stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.10. 10,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,071. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.83.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $1,307,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff L. Vacirca acquired 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $500,006.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,223,077 shares of company stock worth $31,807,502 over the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ODT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

