Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Position Raised by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Text alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTEX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Open Text to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of Open Text stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Open Text Corp has a 1-year low of $30.99 and a 1-year high of $44.49.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.51 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.