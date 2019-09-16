Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Set at $66.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 target price on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Oracle from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Macquarie lowered Oracle from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL opened at $53.75 on Thursday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $179.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In related news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,807,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $8,497,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,140,000 shares of company stock worth $117,501,425. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Oracle by 23.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,725 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 21.1% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Oracle by 31.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 91,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 22,093 shares in the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.