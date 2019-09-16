Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Buys C$16,500.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$16,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,019,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,360,514.90.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Robert Wares purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$16,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Robert Wares purchased 41,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$21,580.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Robert Wares purchased 34,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$17,340.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Robert Wares purchased 10,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$5,460.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Robert Wares purchased 39,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$20,540.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$53,000.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$30,500.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$31,000.00.

Shares of CVE OM remained flat at $C$0.54 during midday trading on Monday. 43,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 million and a P/E ratio of -18.62. Osisko Metals Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.46 and a 1-year high of C$0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.57.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

