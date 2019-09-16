Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Down 12.9%

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares fell 12.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.57 and last traded at $21.71, 323,002 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,641,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSTK. Maxim Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. DA Davidson set a $38.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $885.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.66 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.20) earnings per share.

In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $31,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,994.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Knab sold 1,500 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,728.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $67,817 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,192,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,017,000 after buying an additional 222,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,855,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,234,000 after buying an additional 275,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,513,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,583,000 after buying an additional 348,893 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 513,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 389,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 151,552 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

