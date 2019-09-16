Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Holdings Raised by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,493 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning comprises about 4.2% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 0.70% of Owens Corning worth $44,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $547,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 8.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $379,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Ava Harter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $109,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $151,655.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,452.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,773 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,835. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.18. 2,416,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,681. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

