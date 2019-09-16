Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) Insider Buys £103,588.81 in Stock

Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) insider Martin Diggle bought 17,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 577 ($7.54) per share, for a total transaction of £103,588.81 ($135,357.13).

Shares of LON:OXB opened at GBX 540 ($7.06) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $414.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 654.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 688.50. Oxford BioMedica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 552 ($7.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 930 ($12.15).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXB shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

