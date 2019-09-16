P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 395,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $24,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTSI. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 16.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,343,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the second quarter worth $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 353.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

NASDAQ PTSI traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.76. 376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $318.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million. Equities analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

