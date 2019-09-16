Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $253,000.

In other news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 968 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $38,148.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,973 shares in the company, valued at $393,035.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 11,419 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,112 shares of company stock worth $523,720 over the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on Brinker International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.94.

NYSE EAT traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.25. 424,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,869. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.23.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

