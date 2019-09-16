Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 212 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,654,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 27.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $90,510.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $104,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $1,957,905. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $148.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.64. 57,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,850. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $182.17. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

