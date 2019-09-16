Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 26.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after buying an additional 27,927 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 7.2% during the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 100,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 23.2% during the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,728,000 after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.11.

NASDAQ MKSI traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.22. 7,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,923. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.04. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $103.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $474.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.27 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $49,433.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at $630,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

