Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $629,000 in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,140,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,564,000 after buying an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,213,000 after buying an additional 36,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,102.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOR traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.76. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $938.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director John B. Blystone acquired 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,412,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WOR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

