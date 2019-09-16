Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after buying an additional 30,785 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter worth $210,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 120,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 64.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter worth $1,095,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Cars.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Shares of NYSE:CARS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.27. 74,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.18 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.59%. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $105,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Rogers bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 58,948 shares of company stock worth $575,784. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

