PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.97. PacWest Bancorp also reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $311.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.71 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 34.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.93. The company had a trading volume of 664,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,049. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 48.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 81.8% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.