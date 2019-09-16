Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Given a $6.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 target price on Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.56.

Shares of PTN remained flat at $$1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,134,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,939. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.78.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Stephen T. Wills acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.31 per share, with a total value of $37,965.00. Also, insider Carl Spana acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,953,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,312.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 74,880 shares of company stock valued at $101,008 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 144,731 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 77,470 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

