Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) is Sprott Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 461,971 shares during the period. Pan American Silver accounts for approximately 4.7% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Pan American Silver worth $19,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.61. 2,626,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $19.48.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $13.40 to $23.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.18.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

