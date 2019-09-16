Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $34,000 Stake in ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) by 32.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASV were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ASV by 18.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 578,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 89,281 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in ASV during the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in ASV during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in ASV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in ASV during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ASV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASV in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

ASV remained flat at $$7.04 during trading on Monday. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,665. ASV Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $69.76 million, a P/E ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.09 million. ASV had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. On average, analysts forecast that ASV Holdings Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

