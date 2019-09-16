ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading Down 21% Over Last 7 Days

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $284,248.00 and approximately $429.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00008799 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00706440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018191 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000583 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

