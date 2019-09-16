Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 9,219 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of Synopsys worth $40,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 301.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 43,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 495,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,811,000 after acquiring an additional 84,248 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.88. 57,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,550. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.92 and its 200 day moving average is $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.14 and a 12-month high of $146.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 8,011 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $1,155,987.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,070.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $1,374,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,094.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,729. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synopsys from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synopsys to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.10.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

