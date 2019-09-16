Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 2,380 Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.41% of Nice worth $34,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Nice by 44.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Nice by 5.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Nice by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nice by 5.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nice by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.21. 2,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,399. Nice Ltd has a 52-week low of $100.54 and a 52-week high of $155.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.98 and a 200-day moving average of $137.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Nice had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nice Ltd will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on Nice and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Nice in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Nice from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.92.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

