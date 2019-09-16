Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Position in ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ITOCHU CORP/ADR worth $35,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ITOCHU CORP/ADR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

ITOCY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,909. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ITOCHU CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41.

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU CORP/ADR had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, analysts forecast that ITOCHU CORP/ADR will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

