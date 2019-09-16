Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $38.41 Million Position in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Total System Services worth $38,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Total System Services in the second quarter worth $46,683,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Total System Services by 123.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 90,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after buying an additional 49,911 shares during the period. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Total System Services during the second quarter valued at $7,855,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Total System Services by 33.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Total System Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,352,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,798,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSS traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.56. 22,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,710. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $142.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.39.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.06. Total System Services had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Total System Services’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Total System Services’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other news, CAO Dorenda K. Weaver sold 12,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total value of $1,766,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Troy Woods sold 141,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total value of $19,929,811.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,147,996.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,587 shares of company stock worth $27,376,564. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Total System Services to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cowen downgraded Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price objective on Total System Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.18.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

