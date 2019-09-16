Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $35,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 254.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,706,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,277 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $97,092,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,977,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,300,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,216,000 after acquiring an additional 418,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,035.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 220,279 shares in the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.20. The company had a trading volume of 75,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,672. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 48.33% and a return on equity of 38.48%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $336,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $464,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,002.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.