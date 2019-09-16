Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PK. UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.82.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.08 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

