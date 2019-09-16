Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Pascal Biosciences Inc (CVE:PAS) traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 49,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20.

About Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS)

Pascal Biosciences Inc, a drug discovery and development company, researches and develops biotechnology products for the treatment of cancer and for the enhancement of immune system in Canada. Its research programs include the development of Anti-VpreB, a therapeutic monoclonal antibody for treatment of B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia in collaboration with the University of New Mexico; optimization of novel classes of molecules that restore immune recognition and killing of cancer cells; and regulating activity of immune system calcium channels to combat cancers, infections, and autoimmune diseases.

