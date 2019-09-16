Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 6,214 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 555,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in General Electric by 4.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,890,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,351,000 after purchasing an additional 397,581 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 13.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 28,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in General Electric by 10.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,553,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,808,000 after purchasing an additional 413,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 4.4% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,922,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,092,888. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

In other news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 331,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Horton bought 55,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $498,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.